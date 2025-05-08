HP Governor calls upon citizens to embrace Red Cross, contribute to humanitarian causes

Hamirpur (HP), May 8 (PTI) The Red Cross is an institution dedicated to humanitarian service, said Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla who on Thursday called upon citizens to embrace the organisation and contribute to humanitarian causes.

Addressing a state-level event on the occasion of International Red Cross Day at the Mini Secretariat in Hamirpur, he said that this day reminds us all to uphold the spirit of service, a statement issued here said.

The Governor distributed artificial limbs to persons with disabilities and honoured achievers in the fields of sports, arts, and other disciplines.

He noted that the Red Cross Society in Himachal Pradesh is actively engaged in various initiatives aimed at uplifting the underprivileged.

Speaking on the occasion, he reiterated that Operation Sindoor, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands as a symbol of immense national pride.

"The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to the terrorists responsible for the recent brutal killings of innocent civilians," he said and congratulated the Indian Army for executing this operation with precision, targeting terrorist hideouts across the border without causing harm to any innocent civilians in Pakistan.

He also re-opened the Red Cross Laboratory at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital, Hamirpur and said that the reactivation of the Red Cross Laboratory would greatly benefit the needy and also generate revenue.

Earlier, the Governor flagged off a rally organised by the District Red Cross Society from the Circuit House Complex.

Students from various educational institutions participated in the rally, spreading messages of environmental conservation and drug de-addiction.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the people to contribute generously towards the red cross and said that on this occasion we honour the selfless spirit of humanitarian service that the Red Cross Volunteers represent.

"Let us take a moment to recognise and appreciate the tireless efforts of Red Cross Volunteers and workers around the world, those who rush to the frontlines of crisis, deliver aid in times of disasters, and bring hope where it is needed the most", he added. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ