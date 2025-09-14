HP governor distributes relief material to disaster-hit people in Chamba

Shimla, Sep 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday distributed food and relief material to people at an auditorium in Banikhet Nagar panchayat in Chamba district, which was ravaged by flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides.

Addressing the gathering, Shukla said Himachal Pradesh has become increasingly sensitive to natural disasters over the last few years.

Emphasising the need for conservation and promotion of natural resources, he said the incidence of disasters in the state has increased since 2023.

"This has not only caused loss of life and wealth but has also affected development works," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the Centre, the governor said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1,500 crore financial assistance for relief and rehabilitation work in the state. He also assured that additional aid would be provided based on assessments by Union ministers and an inter-ministerial central team.

On the need for additional food and relief material in the area, Shukla asked public representatives to send lists to the office of his secretary and state Red Cross, deputy commissioner and chairman of district Red Cross.

He lauded the courage shown by the locals during the natural calamity and expressed hope that all arrangements in the district will be normal in the next two-three months.

Shukla also flagged off relief material vehicles for various areas.

He took stock of the situation in various disaster-hit areas. He inspected multiple sites along National Highway 154 A and damaged areas near Banikhet town, Kakiyana village and near Chauhda.