HP Governor honours 41 women with Nari Shakti Samman, says empower women for developed nation

Shimla, Jan 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday said the women are playing leading roles in various fields of development and have become an inspiration for others.

Advertisment

Speaking as the chief guest at the Nari Shakti Samman Samaroh-2024, he said women's power, which starts from creation to establishing the society, is worthy of respect.

"She has not only proved herself in the male dominated society but is also leading the society," the governor said in a statement issued here.

The governor gave Nari Shakti Samman to 41 leading women from different fields, including education, medicine, enterprise, sports, art, folk culture, agriculture, environment and social service on the occasion.

Advertisment

Congratulating the women who received the awards, he said that this would encourage them to move ahead in all spheres and motivate them to do better and be a role model for other women.

The governor said that respect for women has been the basis of our culture, adding "our history is incomplete without the mention of the contribution of scholars like Gargi, Maitreyi and brave women like Rani Lakshmibai, Ahilyabai Holkar".

"Together we have to create an environment where all women could fully participate and contribute in the social, economic, cultural and political fields," he said. PTI BPL AS AS