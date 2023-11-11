HP Governor inaugurates Lavi Mela in Shimla

Shimla (Rampur), Nov 11 (PTI) The Lavi Mela has become a cultural festival of Himachal Pradesh over the years, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Saturday while inaugurating the four-day long fair here.

Addressing visitors of the International Lavi Fair at Rampur Bushahr here, Shukla this fair has a historical importance as it preserves the region's rich traditions along with providing trading opportunities to locals, Paying tribute to former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, the Governor said it was due to his efforts that the Rampur Lavi fair was given international status in 1985, a statement issued here said.

He also offered prayers to Mata Bhimakali for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

Shukla praised the organisers for carrying forward the rich traditions of the Lavi Mela.

He said the woollen textiles, dry fruits and other traditional crafts and products displayed in the fair are unique, adding that the Lavi Mela provided traditional artisans and farmers with a great opportunity to sell their products.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated the exhibitions displayed by various departments and other organisations of the state government at the Mela. He also unveiled the video teaser made by the fair committee for the International Lavi Fair 2023.

Aditya Negi, Shimla Deputy Commissioner and chairman of the International Lavi Fair organising committee, gave detailed information on the various activities being organised at the fair.

Various folk dance groups performed on this occasion. PTI COR BPL RPA