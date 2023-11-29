HP Governor inaugurates police sports meet, calls for concerted efforts to check illegal drug trade

Dharamshala/Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday called upon officials of the state administration and police department to make concerted efforts to check illegal drug trade.

Inaugurating the 52nd Himachal Pradesh Police sports and duty meet at Dharamshala, Shukla said the police force is accountable for not only ensuring the safety of the people but also for promoting peace and spirit of camaraderie amongst the fellow employees through such sports activities, according to a statement issued here.

He said the police should always prioritise the welfare of people and be ready to offer necessary assistance to all without regard to their wealth or social standing.

The Governor said sports is an integral part of everyone's life and even more for the police force, stressing that speed, agility, efficiency, alertness and determination are key to the police department's efficiency.

He also took salute from the parade.

Addressing the participants of the meet, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said this sports meet was being organised after a gap of three years because of Covid restrictions.

He added that around 600 players from across the state were participating in this competition.

Athletic acrobatics and cultural programmes were also held as part of the opening event. PTI BPL RPA