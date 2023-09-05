HP Governor presents State Awards to teachers

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday presented State Awards to 14 teachers and honoured two others with a National Award at the Raj Bhavan here on Teachers' Day, a statement said.

The Governor also paid rich tributes to former president late Dr S Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day, and termed him as a veracious personality, and an able administrator.

In a statement issued here, he said teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future generation and motivating them to contribute towards nation-building.

Teaching is a noble profession and carries a massive responsibility because the conduct, character and thoughts of teachers influence the students. The overall objective of the development of children is to build a strong nation, so teachers have the obligation to imbibe moral values in the students, Shukla said.

He said students of schools, colleges and other educational institutions should be made aware of the ill effects of drugs and teachers could play an important role in it.

While congratulating the awardees, he appealed to the teaching community to work with more commitment and dedication. PTI BPL RHL