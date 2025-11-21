HP Governor seeks police report on Youth Congress protest in Shimla

Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday sought a report from the director general of police and the Shimla senior superintendent of police on a protest held outside the Raj Bhawan.

On Thursday, the National Youth Congress staged a protest outside the Raj Bhawan in Shimla against the alleged "vote theft" during elections across the country and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing displeasure over the incident, the governor asked the officers whether the Youth Congress had sought permission to stage this protest.

He then directed the officers to submit a report regarding the issue within a week. PTI COR RUK RUK