HP Governor Shukla praises BJP politician's book

Shimla, Oct 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday praised BJP politician Shashank Mani's book 'Middle of Diamond India' saying it shifts the focus from the upper class to the middle class, looking through its eyes the economics and politics of India.

The book highlights the unheard stories of marginalised people who were ignored for a long time because of their location and language, Shukla said in a statement issued here.

He said the book throws light upon the contribution of the middle class, its strength and its role in the development of the country.

"People of every class lived together and this is the strength of India. If we want to understand India then we have to understand 'Ram', as Lord Rama paved the way for spirituality by taking every section of the society along with him," said Shukla.

The book has 13 chapters which outline a new vision of India through stories, anecdotes and extensive research. PTI BPL VN VN