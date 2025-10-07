HP governor stresses responsible use of freedom of expression

Shimla (HP), Oct 7 (PTI) Violence is not confined to physical acts alone, but also includes the use of hurtful and hateful speech, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Tuesday, stressing that such behaviour must be rejected entirely in the interest of our country and society at large.

Addressing a symposium in Delhi on "Hate Speech and Electoral Politics in India," organised by the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, Shukla stressed the importance of exercising the right to freedom of expression with responsibility and asserted that words hold sanctity and power, a statement issued here said.

Expressing concern over the growing trend of hate speech, Shukla said the declining standards of public discourse among certain representatives and sections of society were disappointing.

"Words have immense influence; they can win friends or create enmity and therefore must be used with kindness and dignity," said Shukla, who was chief guest of the event.

Emphasising the need to maintain 'maryada' (decorum) in speech, he urged citizens not to support those who indulge in hateful or divisive rhetoric. "In a civilised society, our conversations should reflect decency and respect," he remarked.

The governor also urged the teaching community to sensitise the younger generation on responsible use of language, noting that teachers have a profound influence on young minds. PTI BPL TRN2 AMJ AMJ