HP govt announces master plan for beautification of 3 temples

Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said a master plan will be prepared for the beautification of the Baba Balak Nath, Mata Shree Chintpurni, Shree Naina Devi, and Maa Jwalaji temples.

Sukhu announced the decision while chairing a review meeting of the Art, Language and Culture Department here.

According to a statement, the CM said that from next year on, district-level festivals will be held across state with at least one "cultural evening" reserved for local artists.

At least 33 per cent of the total expenditure will be incurred on local artists and their honorarium will be fixed, he said.

Sukhu said the state has notified 107 fairs, which include four international level, five national level, 29 state level and 69 district-level fairs.

In the financial year 2024-25, the state government provided a grant of Rs 1.10 crore towards organising these fairs, he added.

Sukhu said the work on digital museum coming up at Bantony Castle in Shimla will be completed this year.

He also issued an order to develop the 'International Roerich Memorial Trust' from tourism point of view.