HP govt announces scheme to aid vulnerable women, differently-abled in raising children

Shimla, Aug 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced the launch of 'Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana', aiming to provide enhanced support to widows, destitute and divorced women, and differently-abled parents in raising and educating their children.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, according to a statement.

Under this scheme, eligible children will receive a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 for their educational, health and nutritional needs until they are aged 18, the release said.

Additionally, the scheme will offer financial assistance for their higher education, covering course fees and hostel expenses for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and vocational courses, it added.

The timeline of the scheme's implementation is yet to be announced.

The cabinet also approved a 50 percent subsidy for the purchase of e-taxis under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Start-Up Yojana-2023, to be provided within three months after the deposit of 10 percent margin money and the disbursement of the loan installment by the bank.

To implement the scheme, UCO bank has been designated as the nodal bank for sanctioning loans, whereas HP State Cooperative Bank, Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank and Kangra Central Cooperative Bank have been designated as preferred banks. The candidates will be offered loans at an interest rate of 7.9 per cent per annum.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a six-month age relaxation for students already enrolled in nursery, LKG, and UKG during the 2023-24 academic year, allowing them to advance to the next higher classes up to Class 1.

In another decision taken at the meeting, the monthly charges for concessional travel in HRTC buses will be increased from Rs 110 to Rs 500 for police personnel up to the rank of inspector, jail officials (from jail warden to executive staff of non-gazetted rank), and security guards of the state secretariat, the statement said.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a new sub-divisional police office at Dadasiba, a police post at Alampur, and the up-gradation of Sansarpur Terrace Police Post and Moin Police Post to police stations in Kangra district, along with the creation of the necessary office positions to make these offices operational, it added.

Among other decisions taken, the cabinet gave its nod to the opening of a new Jal Shakti Vibhag Circle at Dehra in Kangra district, along with the creation and filling of the required positions.

The cabinet granted approval to fill the position of one assistant professor each in the ENT and psychiatry departments at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College at Nahan in Sirmaur district.

Additionally, the purchase of 3 TESLA MRI machines was permitted for three medical colleges and hospitals to enhance patient care. The decision also included the provision of two electric vehicles each for emergency services at AIIMS Chamiyana and IGMC, Shimla, according to the release.

The cabinet also reduced the free power royalty slabs from 20 per cent, 30 per cent and 40 per cent to 12 per cent, 18 per cent, and 30 percent respectively, providing relief to the entrepreneurs of the power sector. PTI COR RPA