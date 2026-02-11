HP govt completely failed on law & order, financial, administrative fronts: Rajeev Bindal

Shimla, Feb 11(PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal on Wednesday said the Congress-led state government has completely failed in maintaining law and order, managing financial crises and also on the administrative front.

"Since the attainment of statehood in 1971, several governments have come and gone. But under this government, the state has for the first time witnessed complete failure on the law and order, financial and administrative fronts, pushing it into debt trap and disorder," Bindal said, addressing a press conference here.

He said the government indulged in wasteful expenditure by appointing an army of advisors, failed to fulfil election promises, check the activities of mafias and brought development to a standstill.

"Murder, robbery, extortion and organised crime incidents have increased. Drug abuse has spread its tentacles across the state, which is a matter of grave concern and reflects the failure of the government and law enforcement agencies," the BJP leader said.

He alleged that mining and forest mafias are operating with immunity in Kangra, Chamba, Mandi and Solan districts, resulting in loss of government revenue. Mafia attacks on forest department officials have created an atmosphere of fear, he said.

On the financial front, Bindal said the government has adopted a "policy of excessive borrowing and unbridled spending". It has appointed 70 to 75 advisors, officials on special duty and special appointees, who draw high salaries and avail facilities such as vehicles and residences, putting a burden of crores of rupees on the state exchequer, he claimed.

Referring to the chief parliamentary secretary appointments that were later struck down by the high court, Bindal said they had already spent a substantial amount of public money and now the matter was being aggressively contested by expensive legal representation, further increasing the financial burden.

In spite of appointing about 100 additional, deputy and assistant advocate generals and law officers, senior counsels with huge fees have been engaged in major cases, Bindal said, adding that the current government has earned the sobriquet "government of favourites" after its appointment of favourites as chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in boards and corporations increased radically.

Questioning the expenditure on publicity hoardings, image campaigns, large vehicle convoys, purchase of new vehicles and frequent helicopter use, Bindal alleged that there was no semblance of austerity despite claims of financial stress.

The government has miserably failed to fulfil its pre-election guarantees, including Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 18 to 59 years, 300 units of free electricity, and one lakh government jobs every year; there is no hope in future, he said.

Alleging delays in release of Dearness Allowance installments, pensions, retirement benefits and social welfare schemes for poor, Bindal claimed that the Central government has extended higher financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh compared to earlier periods, with increased tax devolution and major funding for roads, railways, health, education and infrastructure through Centrally sponsored schemes.

He asked how many major development works were undertaken by the state government exclusively from its own resources.

The current financial distress is a direct fallout of financial mismanagement but the state government is trying to shift the blame on the Centre to divert people's attention, Bindal alleged. PTI BPL RUK RUK