HP govt designates over Rs 213 crore to upgrade diagnostic facilities in state

Shimla, Nov 2 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen diagnostic facilities in the state's health institutions with an outlay of Rs 213.75 crore, officials said on Sunday.

The plan entails installing state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, enabling accurate and timely detection of diseases, and ensuring early treatment for patients, according to a statement.

Since delay in diagnosis often leads to worsening of medical conditions, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the health department to implement a large-scale modernisation plan, it said.

The health department has completed the blueprint for the project after several rounds of discussions and feedback from doctors in medical colleges and other hospitals.

According to the plan, five high-resolution MRI machines worth Rs 95 crore are being procured for Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, Chamiyana Hospital, Nerchowk Medical College, Nahan Medical College and Chamba Medical College.

Two advanced CT imaging machines each will be installed at seven medical colleges at a total cost of Rs 28 crore, a health department spokesperson said.

The plan also includes the installation of 35 digital radiography units -- five in each medical college -- worth Rs 8.75 crore. Fourteen ceiling-suspended DR X-ray machines worth Rs 14 crore and two advanced ultrasound imaging machines at a cost of Rs 14 crore will also be installed.

Seven digital mammography units worth Rs 14 crore are planned for the seven medical colleges. Eight Imaging Archive and Retrieval Technology systems worth Rs 40 crore are being installed in these medical colleges as well as the Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla.

Offering high-quality healthcare services to people of the state is a key priority, the spokesperson said.

Along with the upgradation of diagnostic infrastructure, the state government will also strengthen other aspects of the healthcare system, and fill up vacant posts of doctors, paramedical staff and technicians, he said.