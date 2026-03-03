HP govt disbursed Rs 17 crore for welfare of ex-servicemen: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Mar 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Tuesday that financial assistance exceeding Rs 17 crore has been provided to ex-servicemen, gallantry award winners, and the families of martyrs in the state during the current financial year.

A sum of over Rs 17 crore has been disbursed to 2,263 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, and 968 elderly pensioners have received Rs 6.12 crore to ensure financial security and dignified living, the chief minister said in a statement issued here.

Additionally, 1,084 gallantry award winners have received honorariums amounting to Rs three crore in recognition of their exemplary courage and service to the nation.

He further shared that Rs 7.62 crore has been extended to 57 dependents of defence personnel who were martyred or disabled in action, while an amount of Rs 20.83 lakh has also been disbursed to 154 war Jagir beneficiaries as part of the government's continued welfare initiatives.

"The ex-servicemen of the state and their families are invaluable assets whose unparalleled contribution and supreme sacrifices in safeguarding the nation will always be remembered with gratitude and pride," the chief minister said.

Highlighting the government's efforts to inspire the youth, Sukhu said that a budget of Rs 2.28 crore has been sanctioned for organising army recruitment rallies in Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla districts. This initiative aims to strengthen the patriotic spirit among young people and encourage them to pursue careers in the armed forces.

Expressing pride in the state's distinguished legacy, he remarked, "It is a matter of honour for a small state like Himachal Pradesh to have four Param Vir Chakra awardees." Sukhu emphasised that the valour and sacrifices of Himachali soldiers stand as a testament to their deep sense of duty and patriotism.

The chief minister also informed that Rs 10.26 crore has been earmarked for the financial year 2025-26 to strengthen and expand the Major Somnath Training Academy at Barchhwar in Mandi district. Major Somnath Sharma was the first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra from Himachal.

The academy plays a pivotal role in providing quality and competitive training to youth, enabling them to prepare effectively for recruitment into the armed forces.