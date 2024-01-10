HP govt ensuring benefits of welfare schemes reach last person in queue: CM

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 10 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is reaching out to the rural masses to solve their grievances at their doorsteps and taking government policies and programmes to them so that they may derive maximum benefits out of these schemes, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Wednesday.

Listening to the public grievances at Balduhak in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district, he assured that Balduhak to Choru via Batal and all other connecting roads of the area would be repaired before the summer season this year, a statement issued here said.

The state government is going to recruit 20,000 people in various government departments, the chief minister said. adding that women's reservation in police constable recruitment has been increased to 30 per cent.

Apart from providing employment to the youth in the government sector, efforts were being made to provide them self-employment opportunities, he added.

He said the largest cancer institute and nursing college in the state is being established at Medical College Hamirpur to ensure better health facilities to the people. PTI COR BPL CK