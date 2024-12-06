HP govt inks pact with NGO to enhance waste management systems in rural areas

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an NGO to enhance waste management systems in designated rural areas across the state.

According to a statement, the pact between the state rural development department and NGO Healing Himalayas Foundation is aimed at promoting sustainable practices for waste segregation, recycling and eco-friendly disposal in eco-sensitive and rural regions.

Director, Rural Development, Raghav Sharma said the department looks forward to addressing the challenge of waste management in rural areas to create a sustainable and scalable model that benefits both communities and the environment with the expertise of the Healing Himalayas Foundation.

The NGO's president Pradeep Sangwan said the foundation is dedicated to protecting the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

The collaboration with the government will strengthen the NGO's mission to promote responsible waste management and empower communities to adopt eco-friendly lifestyles, he added.

The statement said the NGO is known for its commitment to environmental conservation in mountainous regions. PTI BPL IJT IJT