HP govt launches 'Vyas Pure' diwali gift packs made by SHGs in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Rajesh Dharmani released a package of products produced by self-help groups (SHGs) here that will be presented as gifts to VIPs visiting Bilaspur, officials said on Thursday.

The gift pack, 'Vyas Pure', priced at Rs 449, includes turmeric, herbal tea, instant kheer, and chutney with special branding and packaging launched keeping in mind the upcoming festive season, a statement said.

It will be integrated with the HimIra platform, a government-backed platform of Himachali products, curated by the rural women of the state.

Emphasising the immense potential in dehydrated fruits and vegetables, Dharmani said that many natural products available around us can be marketed in powdered or sliced form, which will fetch better prices and provide consumers with healthier options.

This gift pack, prepared in collaboration with self-help groups and the National Rural Livelihood Mission, is an important step towards women's economic empowerment and self-reliance, the town and country planning and housing minister added.

The minister said that this brand will not only provide women's groups with the opportunity to compete in the market, but will also pave the way for their economic progress.

He also urged SHGs to move beyond gift packs and develop new products tailored to the needs of the times. Efforts should be made to develop powdered mint leaves, moringa leaves, and dried slices of raw turmeric.

Providing detailed information on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said that the "Vyas Pure" gift pack was launched on Wednesday with the festive season in mind. This will provide powerful marketing opportunities for women's groups, he added.

The prices are lower compared to other products available in the market, and special branding and packaging will ensure that the products gain recognition at the state and national levels, Kumar said.