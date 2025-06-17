HP govt making all efforts to establish new developmental milestones: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jun 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said his government is making all efforts to establish new developmental milestones, especially in rural areas.

He was addressing a public gathering in Baga Sarahan after laying foundation stones of 21 development projects worth Rs 81.30 crore in Anni assembly constituency in Kullu district.

These projects include road infrastructure, drinking water schemes, irrigation projects, health, education, tourism, renewable energy and community infrastructure development, an official statement issued here said.

The Himachal Pradesh government is making all-out efforts to establish new milestones in development, particularly in rural areas, Sukhu told the gathering.

He announced that Anni will be made a nagar panchayat, Rs 1 crore will be allotted for the development of a lake in Saharan and local youths will be given a 50 per cent subsidy on e-carts.

He also said that a CBSE-affiliated school will soon be established in Anni.