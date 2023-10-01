HP govt notifies new recruitment body to replace disbanded HPSSC

Shimla, Oct 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has notified the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), which replaces the Hamirpur-based state staff selection commission dissolved over alleged irregularities.

A notification for setting up the new state recruitment body was issued on Saturday night.

Raj Krishan Pruthi, a 2009 batch IAS officer, will be the chief administrative of the HPRCA and its headquarters will remain at Hamirpur.

The HPSSC was dissolved in February 2023, two months after a paper leak was unearthed when the vigilance bureau arrested Uma Azad - the commission's senior assistant - with a solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

The chief minister had informed the Assembly on September 20 that 65 persons have so far been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the paper leak case.

The investigations were conducted in 25 categories of recruitment made during the previous BJP government. The probe was closed in six categories while the investigations are underway in the remaining 19 categories, he had said.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet had given the nod to set up the HPRCA on September 14 on the recommendations of the committee headed by retired bureaucrat Deepak Sanan.

The HPRCA's primary objective is to ensure a robust, transparent, impartial and merit-based selection of the candidates by utilising information technology tools, officials said.

The HPRCA would make recommendations for making appointments to all Group C services and posts.

However, the new recruitment body would not make appointments to posts in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, state Assembly, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Public Works Department's surveyors and Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers, who are appointed batch-wise on a merit basis. PTI BPL AS RT