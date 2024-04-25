HP govt notifies standardised norms on packing of apples

Shimla, Apr 25 (PTI) Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh will only use universal cartons size of 20 kilogram capacity for packaging from the upcoming apple season, the state government issued a notification on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The state government had implemented the decision to sell apples by weight and not by boxes during the 2023 apple season and promised to use only universal cartons from this season. The decision in this regard has been implemented, officials said on Thursday.

In his budget speech in February, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that universal cartons will be introduced for apple packaging in the state for this season.

The apple season commences in July in the state.

Advertisment

The use of universal cartons would help ensure freshness and quality and help the growers get remunerative prices, officials said.

The apples have been graded into six categories - extra large, large, medium, small, extra small and pittu, and the number of apples and size has been clearly mentioned and the maximum ceiling for RSC (Regular Slotted Container)/CFB (Corrugated Fiber Board) /universal carton would be 20 kg.

The size of an extra large apple has been put between 221-280 grams and the number of apples in the carton would be 80 while the size of an apple in the pittu (smallest) category is between 90-110 grams and the number of apples in the carton would be 200.

Earlier, the Arhtiyas and commission agents were accepting apples in boxes and the total weight was between 30 to 35 kg and growers suffered losses. The government had implemented the decision to sell apples by weight in the teeth of opposition by Arhtiyas and commission agents and even took punitive action against the defaulters. PTI BPL SHW