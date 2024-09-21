HP govt owns the land where mazar of Lakhdata Peer is situated says revenue officer

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 21(PTI) Amid claims over ownership of land where the mazar of Sufi Saint Lakhdata Peer is situated, the land revenue officer of Hamirpur said on Saturday that it belongs to the state government.

According to the Revenue Department's records of 2018-19, the land in Mahal Mahatani village belongs to the Government of Himachal Pradesh and not the Waqf board, Hamirpur land revenue officer Subhash Kumar said.

On September 16, the forest department demolished the tomb when a video came into circulation about the committee's plan to construct a building there.

This led to tensions among locals and in Hamirpur town as the land is located on the outskirts of the town.

Kumar said that the Revenue Department is taking necessary action to make the Forest Department, Lakhdata Peer Committee and local people aware of the actual situation.

He also requested people to not believe in any misleading information and maintain mutual harmony. PTI COR OZ OZ