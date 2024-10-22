HP: Govt panel recommends extending appointments to candidates of fireman, market supervisor exams

Shimla, Oct 22 (PTI) A Himachal Pradesh Cabinet sub-committee examining recruitment cases in which results were pending due to an inquiry on Tuesday recommended providing appointments to candidates who have cleared the fireman and market supervisor examinations.
A meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.
According to a statement, the sub-committee recommended providing appointments to the candidates who cleared the examination under Post Code 916 (Fireman) and Post Code 977 (Market Supervisor).
The results of the junior office assistant and some other recruitment examinations were withheld after the state's vigilance department pointed out irregularities in the tests conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Service Commission (HPSSC).