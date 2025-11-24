HP govt signs MoU to engage farming community in afforestation

Shimla, Nov 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Singapore-based firm Proclime to engage communities in afforestation.

According to an official statement, the MoU was signed under the Him Evergreen project in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Principal Conservator of Forests Sanjay Sood signed the MoU on behalf of the state government, while Chief Executive Officer Kavin Kumar Kandsamy represented the company, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the afforestation and carbon credit initiative would play a key role in strengthening climate resilience, improving farmer livelihoods and supporting India’s long-term net-zero goals.

He said more than 50,000 farmers across the state would benefit by adopting tree plantation on farmlands and field bunds.

He directed the forest department to extend financial assistance and handholding support to farmers to encourage sapling plantation on private land.

Farmers would start receiving carbon credit benefits after five years and 30 per cent of the company’s profit would be shared with them, he added.

The project, to be implemented in three phases, is expected to increase the state’s green cover and generate employment opportunities for rural communities.

He said the initiative would deliver long-term climate gains through carbon sequestration, while also improving soil health, reducing erosion, enhancing on-farm biodiversity and creating additional income avenues for participating farmers.

The chief minister said this project is expected to generate significant long-term climate benefits through carbon sequestration, while also delivering multiple co-benefits, including improved soil health and reduced erosion, enhanced on-farm biodiversity and additional income opportunities for participating farming communities.