HP govt to approach Supreme Court for handing over of Shanan Project: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 7 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government would urge the Supreme Court to direct the Punjab government to hand over the 110 MW Shanan Hydel Project back to Himachal before October 31 this year, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the Energy Department here, he emphasised the need to assert Himachal Pradesh's "rightful claims" in the court of law to maximise benefits to the people of the state.

He said that 110 MW Shanan Hydel Project in Jogindernagar must be handed over to Himachal as the lease period of this project in favour of Punjab has expired, a statement issued here said.

He said the matter would also be taken up with the Government of India and the Punjab government to ensure prompt transfer of the project.

The state government would also expedite the matter of securing Himachal Pradesh's legitimate rights in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) as adjudicated by the Supreme Court earlier, the CM said.

The Himachal government will leave no stone unturned to achieve this goal, he said, adding that a notice of non-compliance of the implementation agreement will be served to JSW company regarding the 1045 MW Karcham Wangtoo Hydro Power Project as well.

To safeguard the interests of the state in the hydel sector, it has been decided to ensure 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 30 per cent royalty slabs in power projects and after 40 years, the project will be handed over back to the state, reiterated the chief minister.

He said this step would also go a long way in strengthening the state's economy.

Hydro power and tourism are the key sectors for the state's economy and the present government is giving top priority to both these sectors, he said.