HP govt to decongest Shimla, shift several offices to other districts

Shimla, Aug 29 (PTI) Some government offices would be shifted to decongest the state capital Shimla and provide accommodation to employees, said Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to a question by Congress leader Sanjay Rattan, the chief minister said that several buildings are lying vacant in districts and would be utilised by shifting offices from Shimla and to other districts.

He said that there was no place in Shimla to construct new houses for employees and presently 47 houses are lying vacant but they are not worth living.

Sukhu said that residential accommodation would be earmarked for ministers and officers and the government.