HP govt to engage over 1000 volunteers to combat drugs menace

Shimla, Sep 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will launch a scheme to tackle the drug menace and engage over 1,000 volunteers across the state for fostering a structured partnership among police, public and other stakeholders, officials said on Thursday.

The Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme (ACVS) aims at creating a strong community-based framework to supplement police efforts in tackling the drug menace as part of the police's ongoing campaign against substance abuse, a statement issued here said.

Under the scheme, volunteers will raise awareness about the harmful effects of Chitta (adulterated heroin) and other narcotics, report suspicious activities, drug hotspots, and offenders to police through confidential channels, and actively participate in awareness activities in schools, colleges, and communities.

They will also support anti-drug campaigns such as rallies, street plays, awareness drives and social media messaging, while linking affected individuals and families with counselling and rehabilitation centres, the statement said.

The volunteers registered under the scheme will receive an honorarium for their services.

To ensure safety, they will not be involved in field identification, and the police will ensure strict confidentiality of their identity, besides providing protection in sensitive cases.

A two-day structured training program covering the NDPS Act, police procedures, and community engagement methods will be conducted to prepare volunteers for their roles, the statement added.