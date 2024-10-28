HP govt to fulfil all requests of medical colleges for better facilities: CM Sukhu

Dharamshala (HP), Oct 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the Himachal Pradesh government encouraged medical colleges to put forth their demands for better facilities, saying "every request" would be fulfilled.

He also said the Tanda Medical College would be upgraded with the latest technology and modern facilities, after inaugurating a new section of the institute's trauma centre.

He mentioned that the college, which serves nearly half of the state's healthcare needs, is visited by about 5.89 lakh patients annually, according to a statement issued here.

Sukhu inaugurated the second section of the Trauma Centre at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra district, the statement said, adding that the inaugurated section was established at a cost of Rs 10.27 crore.

He said Rs 6 crore have been spent on machinery and equipment for this centre, Rs 1.5 crore for construction works and Rs 2.77 crore for other allied services in the new section at the institute, also known as Tanda Medical College.

The chief minister said 95 posts in various categories had been sanctioned for the trauma centre, of which 72 have been filled and the recruitment process for the remaining posts is underway.

Later, while presiding over a review meeting of the health officers, Sukhu said a high-end laboratory at Tanda would be established and preparations for the same are currently underway.

He assured the state government's full support in delivering top-notch medical services, the official release said.

"We can't provide the best care with outdated technology. The state government is committed to prioritising education and healthcare sectors. The medical colleges can put forward their demands and the government will fulfil every request," he added.

"New procedures have been initiated in the cardiology department, including successful valve replacements, congenital heart defect repairs and heart tumour surgeries. Additionally, renal denervation has now been introduced at Tanda," Sukhu said.

Focusing on future investments, the chief minister discussed plans to install PET scan machines and robotic surgery facilities at Tanda Medical College.

"The state government has also partnered with AIIMS to procure modern medical equipment. The departments experiencing a high patient volume will see expansions in both doctors and facilities, with walk-in interviews underway to hire doctors and improve the doctor-to-patient ratio. Recruitment of nurses and paramedical staff is also ongoing," he said.

Sukhu said the state government would construct new quarters to provide improved residential facilities for the college staff.