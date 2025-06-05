HP govt to give 6 lakh stainless steel water bottles to school students to curb plastic use: CM

Shimla, June 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced that six lakh stainless steel water bottles would be distributed among school students across the state as an initiative against plastic use.

Presiding over the state-level World Environment Day function here, he said that the state government's top priority is environmental protection and concrete measures are being taken to control plastic pollution.

Sukhu said that regulations related to plastic use have been made quite stringent and consistent efforts are being made to increase public awareness.

The event was jointly organised by the state government's environment department and the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (HIMCOSTE), a statement issued here said.

He also launched the 'Single-Use Plastic Challan Mobile App', which will allow officials to issue paperless and instant challan for illegal use of plastic.

According to the statement, officials from 13 departments will now be able to issue challan directly through their mobile devices with this app.

Sukhu also awarded winners of various competitions organised as part of the celebration. Prior to the main event, he visited the exhibition set up by the department.

In the morning, he flagged off a cycle run aiming to eliminate plastic pollution on the occasion of World Environment Day and also launched the Plastic Neutral Himachal-2030 awareness campaign and the Clean Shimla Drive.

Students, volunteers, home guard Jawans and citizens participated in the initiative. On the occasion, he also administered a pledge to the gathering to make the state plastic-neutral.

Extending greetings on World Environment Day, he emphasised that everyone must contribute towards making Himachal plastic-free.

He further said that protecting the environment from plastic is a shared responsibility.

The chief minister said that serious and consistent efforts are required over the next five years, not only to free the state from plastic but also to raise awareness on the issue. Protecting nature is an integral part of our culture and identity, he added.

Sukhu said that Himachal's natural beauty gives the state its unique identity, and to preserve this all must continue working with a positive and proactive approach.

The 133 Infantry Battalion (TA) Eco Dogra, a pioneer force in afforestation and environmental conservation, observed World Environment Day 2025 by organising a series of activities from June 3 to 5 across various locations in the state including Kufri, Tattapani and Aut.

The battalion organised plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, plastic waste removal, awareness lectures and community engagement initiatives to promote environmental consciousness. PTI BPL OZ OZ