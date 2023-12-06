HP govt to give guarantee on loan under Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday urged banks to provide loans at concessional interest rates to the beneficiaries of the government's Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme.

The chief minister assured the banks that the government will give guarantee on the loan for purchase of e-taxis under the first phase of the scheme, a statement issued here said.

Presiding over a meeting with representatives from public sector, co-operative and private banks here, he said the state government has initiated the first phase of the Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme and asked the banks to provide loans to the youth at concessional rates.

Under the first phase, 50 per cent subsidy is being provided on the purchase of e-taxi with an aim to get these vehicles attached with government offices to provide self-employment to people.

The chief minister also asked all the banks to send the interest rates to the state government within stipulated time. The state government will issue 500 e-taxi permits in the first phase and its number will be increased on the basis of demand, Sukhu added. PTI BPL SMN