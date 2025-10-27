HP govt to help youths find secure employment abroad: Deputy CM

Una (HP), Oct 27 (PTI) Amid increased competition in the global job market, Himachal Pradesh government is endeavouring to connect the state's youths to secure employment abroad, and has taken decisive steps to ensure that they find jobs through safe, legal and reliable means, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of an 'Overseas Recruitment Drive' held at Palakwah in Una district, Agnihotri said the state government will now take responsibility for and streamline the entire process of sending eligible youths abroad.

He said this step marks the government's commitment to ensure "Skills for Every Youth, Opportunities for Every Skill". Under the initiative, youths will be selected based on the demand for various jobs abroad.

The recruitment drive in Palakwah was the second such event organised jointly by the Department of Labour, Employment and Overseas Placement, and the State Electronics Development Corporation Limited. The first event was held in Hamirpur on October 9.

In Palakwah, 457 youths competed for 100 trailer driver positions. English skills of the candidates were tested at the Palakwah Auditorium Complex and driving tests were conducted at Kangar Ground.

The selected candidates will be employed at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai. They will receive a monthly salary of 2,250 UAE Dirhams (approximately Rs 52,000), accommodation, overtime and other allowances, according to an official statement.

Agnihotri, who symbolically presented provisional offer letters to four selected youths, said it was for the first time that a formal policy has been established to help youths find secure employment abroad.

State Labour Commissioner Ravindra Sharma, who was also present, said the selection will be based on the demand for jobs in various trades. In the first recruitment drive at Hamirpur, 29 candidates were selected. Their visas have been processed and they will be sent abroad soon, he said.

Sharma said the state government has ensured that youths sent abroad do not face any difficulties or fraud, and a dedicated helpline is being established for them.

The Himachal Pradesh Electronics Development Corporation is developing a software that will allow youths to directly share their grievances, the statement added.