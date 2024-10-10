HP govt to rope in IIT Mandi experts to study sinking portion of Bhimakali temple

Shimla, Oct 10 (PTI) Experts from IIT Mandi would be roped in to study the causes of sinking of a portion of the famous Bhimakali temple here and steps would be taken based on their report, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Thursday.

A portion of the temple is sinking continuously and no repairs or additional construction should be undertaken till the experts' report is received, the public works minister said while presiding over a meeting of the Bhimakali Temple Trust in Rampur.

Singh directed the executive engineer to get in touch with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi so that the report can be prepared at the earliest, according to an official statement issued here.

The minister also asked the temple trust to regularly update its website regarding its activities.

During the meeting, the trust informed that its total income till September 30 this year was Rs 3.97 crore, expenditure was Rs 83.81 lakh and deposits made by the trust in different banks stood at Rs 6.96 crore. According to estimates, the trust's expenditure next year was expected to be Rs 3.05 crore, the statement said. PTI BPL DIV DIV