HP Gramin Bank to provide free healthcare services to its customers in a village

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank has decided to provide free healthcare facilities to its customers here in Sulangwan village, officials said.

Inaugurating a new M-Swasth e-clinic here on Friday, bank manager Ashok Bhardwaj said it will provide free healthcare services to account holders in the village.

The company aims to open such clinics in every block of Himachal Pradesh in a phased manner, ensuring that people in rural areas can access better healthcare at their doorstep, said M-Swasth representative Ravi Kumar Chauhan.

The HP Gramin Bank, now known as Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank (HPGB), is a regional rural bank in the state with a network of 263 branches across 12 districts.

The bank offers internet banking services, provides fixed deposits with competitive interest rates, and operates under a shared ownership model with the central government, the state government, and a sponsoring public sector bank.