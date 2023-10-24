HP: Hamirpur district admin warns public of fake calls about govt schemes

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 24 (PTI) The district administration here warned the locals to beware of fake calls regarding Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana as the officials said that anti-social elements are trying to cheat innocent people in the name of the scheme.

District Program Officer of the Women and Child Development Department Balbir Singh Birla on Tuesday appealed to all Anganwadi workers, circle supervisors and common people to take precautions.

Financial benefits are provided by the government to women under this scheme, he told PTI, adding they have received several complaints that some anti-social elements are calling Anganwadi workers and introducing themselves as employees of the department to extract information about the beneficiaries.

It has also come to our knowledge that these fraudsters are also calling the beneficiaries directly. They pretend to pay the outstanding instalments of the scheme through a link which they use to frequently deduct money from their accounts, he said.

Birla said investigations are on into the matter. PTI COR BPL NB