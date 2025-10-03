HP: Hamirpur district administration launches initiative to promote women's SHGs

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 3 (PTI) The district administration here has launched an initiative to boost the rural economy by promoting traditional home-crafted products of women self-help groups through the Hamir Village Festival and Swaad Mahotsav.

The events are being held at the Deputy Commissioner's office complex and Rani Jhansi Park, opposite the bus stand, officials said on Friday. The festival, which began during Navratri, will continue till Diwali.

Women self-help groups have set up stalls showcasing traditional handmade products ranging from sugar-free papaya burfi and ragi laddus to taro greens, corn bread, pine leaf baskets and other items.

The products are drawing crowds for their flavour, quality and affordable pricing, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh said that under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, the administration is making special arrangements to connect women self-help groups affiliated with District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) with bank loan schemes and providing better avenues for market of products.

He said the effort aims to empower women and strengthen their economic base while preserving the region's culinary and craft traditions. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ OZ