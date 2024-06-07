HP: Hamirpur reports 58 new diarrhoea cases in 48 hours, total tally climbs to 310

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 7 (PTI) Fifty-eight fresh diarrhoea cases were reported from 10 villages of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur in a span of 48 hours, taking the total number of patients in the district to 310, an official said on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Agnihotri said 58 cases were detected in the two days till Friday evening.

Of the 310 cases, 14 patients are in hospital while 233 have been discharged. The remaining patients are getting treatment at home, he told PTI.

Twelve villages of Lamblu, Chamned, Gasota, Bafrin and Pandher gram panchayats in Hamirpur district have been reporting diarrhoea cases over the past week. The area has a population of around 4,550.

A Health department team visited the affected villages and advised people to take proper care, Agnihotri added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought details about the outbreak and directed the Health department to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines and other facilities.

He has also directed the Jal Shakti department to properly chlorinate all the water sources and ensure that clean water is made available to the district's people to avoid further spread of the outbreak.

A similar outbreak affected more than 400 people in Hamirpur in March. It took the administration 10 days to bring the situation under control.

In January 2023, about 1,000 people contracted diarrhoea in the Rangas area of Nadaun, the assembly constituency of Sukhu.

It resurfaced in June, affecting 10 panchayats adjoining Hamirpur town.