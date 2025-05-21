HP: High court reserves order on petition seeking transfer of Vimal Negi case to CBI

Shimla, May 21(PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a petition seeking transfer of the case of HPPC chief engineer Vimal Negi's death to the CBI.

During the hearings, Director General of Police Atul Verma raised questions on the "impartiality" of the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), while Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan defended the SIT probe, saying it is being conducted properly and the SIT has not acted in a biased manner.

The DGP alleged that the pen drive recovered from Vimal Negi's body on March 18 was hidden by an ASI and even formatted, which is a serious misconduct.

Negi went missing on March 10 and his body was found in Bilaspur on March 18. The relatives of the deceased sat on a dharna outside the office of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) in Shimla with the body the next day, demanding a CBI inquiry and action against senior officials.

The family alleged that the HPPCL officials harassed Negi, following which a case of abetment to suicide and joint criminal liability under BNS was registered against the HPPCL Director (Electrical) and Managing Director (MD).

Kiran Negi, wife of the deceased, had alleged that the seniors had misbehaved with him. Negi was intentionally forced to work late at night, even during illness, she claimed.

"It can be safely concluded that till now the investigation has been questionable and influence/ attempted influence of SP Shimla who has been posted for more than two years in this posts seems to be extend beyond his domain," said the DGP in an affidavit filed in the court as part of status report which was made public on Wednesday.

In his affidavit filed in the court regarding the status of the probe, the DGP raised questions on the "impartiality" of a probe by the SIT into the death of Vimal Negi and said that it can be safely concluded that the investigations till now by the SIT are questionable.

The SIT, headed by Superintendent of Police, Shimla, was constituted after the FIR of abetment to suicide was registered on the complaint of Kiran Negi on March 20.

The counsel of Negi's family, RK Bawa, told media persons that they sought a CBI probe as the investigation was not being done in a fair and impartial manner and even the DGP has raised questions over the impartiality of the probe.

"The court has heard all parties and examined the records, including the report submitted by the Additional Chief Secretary and reserved judgment after considering all arguments and documents," he said.

Talking to media persons after the court proceedings, Advocate General Anup Kumar Rattan said, "The ongoing investigations by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are being conducted properly and thoroughly and it has not acted in a biased manner. It sought two weeks' time to bring the investigations to a logical conclusion." "The SIT recovered the missing pen drive and sent it to the forensic lab, which retrieved over 14,000 documents (now part of the investigation), reportedly taken from Negi's official laptop," Rattan said.

Referring to the report of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Onkar Sharma, the Advocate General said, "ACS looked into allegations that whether Negi had faced undue departmental pressure and possibly coercive or unfair tactics".

"The SP, who is part of the investigation, also informed the court that while allegations have been made by the DGP, the court has not yet permitted a response to those specific claims," Rattan said.

"There appears to be a blame game between the DGP and SIT and if the DGP had concerns, why these were not addressed earlier and why was the Advocate General's Office not taken into confidence before submitting an affidavit", he said, adding that the main issue is to ensure justice for Vimal Negi.

SP Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told media persons here that the status report filed by him mentions that there was "extra mental and physical exertion" in the present posting of Negi as compared to his previous postings and Negi was suffering from depression and general anxiety since 2020.

Inquest proceedings, postmortem, seizure and search of the body were required to be done by the Bilaspur police and the SIT constituted by the DGP, he said. PTI BPL RT RT