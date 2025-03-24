Shimla, Mar 24 (PTI) A hotelier from Kullu who had filed a police complaint against some people from Punjab for allegedly displaying flags with slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's image on their motorbikes has been warned by police in Manikaran town of Himachal Pradesh against indulging in activities that disrupt harmony between the two states, sources said on Monday.

They said Aman Sood has also been warned against indulging in such activities on social media and participating in interviews and new channels or debate programmes.

A case under section 126(2) (wrongful restrain), 115(2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) joint criminal liability of BNS and Section 25 of Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons on the March 15 on the complaint of Sood.

However, a case was also registered against Sood under BNS sections 126(2) (wrongful restrain), 352 (intentional insult), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 353 (2) (inciting public mischief), and the police on Sunday warned Sood against engaging in acts prejudicial to maintaining harmony and disrupting the peace and harmony of society as well as of the two states.

Multiple incidents of bikers from Punjab carrying Bhindranwale flags and of altercations with locals were reported in Kullu last week and their videos were shared on social media following which incidents of vandalising Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses and putting Bhindranwale posters on buses were reported in Hoshiyarpur, Sirhand, Kharar and Amritsar in Punjab.

A notice issued to Sood by the Station House Officer Manikaran police station said that "despite repeated warnings", he was "indulging in activities that promote enmity between different groups... and are engaging in acts .. disrupting the peace and harmony of society as wee as of two states".

"Therefore, you are warned against indulging in such activities and are advised to refrain from social media, participation in any interviews with news channels..," it said, adding failure to comply would result in stringent legal action against him.

Sood has also been summoned to appear in the court of the subdivisional magistrate in Kullu in the case regarding incidents "disturbing public peace and religious harmony" in Manikaran Valley.

In his complaint, Sood had alleged that while he was going to Kullu along with his wife and driver Ramesh, he saw some bikers fighting with a man and woman near Manikaran.

When asked to remove the flags of Bhindranwale from their bikes and not to fight, the bikers got angry and started hurling abusive words and attacking the people around with a sword and stick due to which Ramesh sustained head injury in the incident, he claimed.

The attackers ran towards Bhuntar, however, their bike with a Punjab number plate was identified. Sood had demanded legal action against them and had also sent a memorandum to the government through DC Kullu in this regard.