HP: Injured Sambhar calf get new lease of life with emergency plastic surgery in Una

Una (HP), Sep 3 (PTI) A team of doctors at the Multidisciplinary Veterinary Hospital in Lalda here performed an emergency plastic surgery to save an injured wild Sambhar calf.

The team artificially created both its nostrils and reconstructing the animal's damaged jaw by taking bones from other parts of the body and grafting skin.

The injured Sambhar was found in the forests around Una after being attacked by a wild animal, which left its entire jaw, teeth and bones badly damaged, said Dr Manoj Sharma, who conducted the surgery along with Dr Navneet and Dr Neha.

Upon receiving information, the forest department took immediate action and with the help of Radha Madhav Gaushala, brought the animal to the hospital on Tuesday.

Due to excessive bleeding and respiratory obstruction, an immediate plastic surgery was carried out on the animal, Dr Sharma said.

The complex surgery lasted for around four hours. Both the nostrils were artificially created, while the broken jaw bones were reconstructed using bones from other parts of the body.

The skin of the jaw was reshaped through plastic surgery.

During the procedure, the calf was kept on artificial breathing for nearly two hours. The doctors said the operation was not only a medical achievement but also an excellent example of animal welfare and modern veterinary science.

The Multidisciplinary Veterinary Hospital, Lalda, has emerged as a boon for animal keepers of Una and neighbouring Punjab areas, offering facilities such as echocardiography, elastography, ultrasound, orthopaedic surgery, eye surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, and caesarean operations.