HP: IPS officer Shyam Bhagat Negi appointed Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment

Shimla, Oct 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday posted Shyam Bhagat Negi as Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment, an official notification said.

The orders of Negi's appointment have been issued in public interest on the recommendations of the Civil Service Board, it said.

A 1990-batch Indian Police Service officer, Negi was on central deputation and was repatriated to the state. He was a front runner for the post of director general of police (DGP).

Former DGP Atul Verma superannuated on May 30 and Ashok Tiwari was given the charge.

The government also cancelled the posting orders of Additional DGP Abhishek Trivedi, a 1996-batch IPS officer, as Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment. The order was issued on September 30. PTI BPL DIV DIV