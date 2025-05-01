HP: Kashmiri woodcutter held for brandishing axe when asked to register with police in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), May 1 (PTI) Police have taken a Kashmiri 'charani' or woodcutter into custody for allegedly brandished an axe when a cop asked him to get registered with the police at Ghumarwin in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, officials said on Thursday.

There was tension at Dakdi Chowk in Ghumarwin on Wednesday when Kashmiri woodcutters in the area were asked to get registered with the police, they said.

One of them allegedly tried to threaten a policeman on duty with an axe before trying to flee from the spot. However, local people caught hold of him and handed him over to the police, officials said.

As per sources, the cop posted at Dakdi Chowk asked the Kashmiri woodcutters in the area to get themselves registered with the police three days ago.

When the policeman questioned them again on Wednesday, they reportedly started arguing with him with one of them brandishing an axe.

Police have taken the woodcutter into custody after registering a case, DSP (Ghumarwin) Chandrapal Singh said . PTI COR BPL ARI