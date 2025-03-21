HP: Labour Officer arrested while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from contractor

Una (HP), Mar 21 (PTI) A labour officer here was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 by a vigilance team on Friday, officials said.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed by a labour contractor from Tahliwal Industrial Area, who alleged that the officer had demanded the bribe for renewing his license, they said.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and sent the contractor with the agreed amount.

As soon as the officer accepted the money, the team apprehended him, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vigilance) Firoz Khan said.

An investigation is underway, he added.