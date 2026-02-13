HP: Mandi's weeklong International Shivratri Fair to commence from Feb 16, preparations done

Mandi (HP), Feb 13 (PTI) The preparations for the week-long International Shivratri Fair, commencing from February 16, have been completed, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorav Devgan said on Friday.

He added that the fair has entered its 500th year in 2026.

Addressing reporters, Devgan, the chairman of the Shivratri Mela committee, informed that all 216 deities have been invited to the fair, which will be inaugurated on February 16.

A "Jaleb" (procession) led by Raj Madav, Mandi's chief deity, and more than 200 hill Gods and goddesses will also take place in the town, he said.

"Most likely, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu will be the chief guest on the occasion," the Devgan said.

In this year's fair, a total of six cultural nights are scheduled, with top priority given to Himachal artists, he said.

Mandi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said that around 800 police personnel will be deputed to ensure law and order and smooth traffic management.

Police have installed over 270 CCTV cameras at various locations, and set up a control room to monitor activities during the fair, he said. PTI COR BPL SHS