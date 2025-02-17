HP: Market complex to come up around Gaggal airport says Kangra DC

Dharamshala (HP), Feb 17 (PTI) The expansion of Gaggal Airport in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra is set to bring significant infrastructural developments, including a proposed marketing complex to rehabilitate shopkeepers, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said on Monday.

He announced that land selection for this project has begun, ensuring minimal disruption to local businesses. Chairing a meeting on Monday to review the airport expansion process, the DC also revealed plans to construct 12-metre-wide roads around the airport.

Currently, aircraft operate on a 1,370-metre-long and 30-metre-wide runway, but an extension to 3,110 metres is in progress, with land acquisition efforts underway, a statement issued here said.

"The expansion process has gained momentum, and efforts are being made to minimize displacement. The interests of affected individuals will be safeguarded, and they will be given priority in rehabilitation," Bairwa added.

He asked the Sub divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of Kangra and Shahpur to ensure timely compensation for eligible residents and focus on smooth rehabilitation efforts.

Additionally, the Block Development Officer was instructed to document all panchayat properties falling within the airport expansion zone, along with canals and roads that may be affected.

Highlighting the benefits of the project, the DC said that the expanded airport would be a major boost for Himachal Pradesh, enhancing tourism and generating new employment opportunities.

"With a larger airport, cargo planes and bigger commercial aircraft will operate here, bringing large-scale employment projects to the region. The influx of tourists will multiply, significantly strengthening the local economy," he added.

Due to recent developments, Gaggal Airport has been upgraded from a fourth-category to a third-category airport. From March 30, flight operations will be conducted in two shifts from sunrise to sunset.

Currently, flights operate to Delhi, Chandigarh, Shimla, and Kullu. Starting March 30, new routes to Dehradun, Noida, and Jaipur will be introduced, while flight frequency to Delhi and Chandigarh will also increase, officials said.