HP: Medicos go on pen-down strike

Hamirpur (HP), Feb 20 (PTI) The medicos in Himachal Pradesh went on a pen-down strike on Tuesday after the state government failed to accept their long pending demands.

The doctors, who have been protesting for their demands by wearing black badges for the past 32 days, struck work as a result of which the patients at the OPD and indoor wards faced inconvenience.

Dr Kamal Atwal, a member of Himachal Pradesh Medical Officers Association, said the doctors are demanding restoration of Non-Practice Allowance (NPA) besides promotion as per eligibility and seniority, and stopping the culture of giving extension after retirement.

"Even after talks with the government, our demands have not been accepted and we are compelled to go on a pen-down strike, he said and added that emergency services were not affected. PTI COR/BPL AS AS