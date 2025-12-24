HP: Met issues orange warning for dense fog in Bilaspur till Dec 28

Shimla, Dec 24 (PTI) An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for dense to very dense fog around some areas of Himachal Pradesh’s Bhakra dam over the next four days, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

The Met also issued a ‘yellow’ warning for dense fog in isolated areas of Una, Hamirpur and Fatehpur districts.

It issued the ‘yellow’ alert for Jaswan and Indora of Kangra district, Balh Valley of Mandi district, Baddi and Nalagarh areas of Solan district and Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district till December 28.

The weather also issued an ‘orange’ warning for dense to very dense fog in some parts around the Bhakra dam in the Bilaspur district during early morning or late night hours till Sunday.

The weather remained mainly dry in the state during the past 24 hours since Tuesday evening. Very dense fog was observed in Bilaspur, while dense fog was seen in Sundernagar.

Moderate fog was registered in Mandi, and Reckong Peo of Kinnaur district was lashed by gusty winds. The Met has predicted light rain and snow in isolated areas on December 28 and 30.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures, with Kulumseri in the Tribal Lahaul and Spiti district being coldest at night, recording a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.

The average maximum temperatures were above normal, with Una being the hottest during the day, logging 24 degrees Celsius, the Met added. PTI BPL OZ OZ