HP: Met issues yellow alert for heat wave in three districts on Monday

Shimla, Mar 8 (PTI) With mercury on the rise, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday witnessed 'severe heat wave' in Dharamsala and Bhuntar, while 'heat wave' was experienced in Sundernagar.

The local meteorological office in Shimla has issued a yellow warning for heat wave in three districts on Monday -- in Kangra, Mandi and Kullu.

However, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from Monday, it said, issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (with speeds ranging from 30-50 kilometres per hour) in six out of the state's 12 districts in the coming days.

Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti are likely to witness thunderstorms on March 11 and 12, the Met office predicted.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures on Sunday.

Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri was the coldest in the night, recording a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures for most of the stations were above normal by 3-7 degrees, while maximum temperatures were above normal by 3-12 degrees.