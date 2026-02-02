HP: MeT predicts snow and rain on Feb 3

Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall and rainfall for the middle and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh for Tuesday.

According to MeT officials, the state is likely to experience light snowfall and rain on Tuesday, and clear weather conditions until next Sunday.

However, the higher hills of the state might witness light snowfall and rain on Friday, they added.

Meanwhile, light snowfall and rain continued to occur across Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours.

Kothi village in Kullu district recorded 15 cm of snowfall, the highest in the state, while Bhattiyat in Chamba district recorded the highest rainfall at 21.2 mm, they said.

Manali and Mandi also observed the cold wave conditions, they said.

The lowest temperature in the state was minus 7.9 degrees Celsius, observed in Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti district. PTI COR SHS