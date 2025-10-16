HP minister finds school teachers absent during surprise inspection, orders their suspension

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday ordered the sub-divisional magistrate of Pangi in Chamba district to initiate an enquiry and suspend teachers of a local school, who were found absent during a surprise inspection.

The state revenue and horticulture minister's convoy was travelling from Saur panchayat to Mindhal in the remote Pangi area, when it was stopped by the locals of Thandal village, who complained that the school staff were absent frequently.

Upon listening to their complaint, Negi made a surprise inspection at the school and found its main gate and all rooms locked, with students standing outside the premises.

Only one out of five teachers and one multi-task worker were present. Moreover, the school in charge, who had the keys, was also absent, the minister said.

Negi waited for a while, and after 10 pm, he got the locks broken and the students entered the school. The minister interacted with the students and asked them about teachers being absent.

Talking to the PTI, Negi said the staff attendance register was kept empty. The SDM, who is also the resident commissioner, has been directed to conduct an enquiry and suspend the erring teachers, he said.

A video of the minister getting the locks broken, interacting with the school children and asking officials about the teachers has been widely shared on social media.