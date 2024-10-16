HP minister Shandil meets Nadda, Annapurna Devi in Delhi, seeks support for developmental schemes

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Dhani Ram Shandil called on Union ministers J P Nadda and Annapurna Devi in New Delhi on Wednesday and requested the Centre's support to various schemes, keeping in mind the interests of the state.

The health and women and child development minister of Himachal Pradesh urged Nadda, the Union minister of health, to provide sufficient funds to expand and strengthen healthcare facilities at the Dr Radha Krishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College Nahan, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College Chamba and the Dr Rajender Prasad Government Medical College Tanda.

Shandil issued a statement, saying he also requested Nadda to provide central assistance to purchase modern medical equipment.

During his meeting with Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, Shandil reaffirmed the state government's commitment to women safety, it said.

According to the statement, Shandil said that provisions were being made for CCTV cameras and proper lighting in all major cities of the state to make the environment safer for women.

It said the Himachal Pradesh minister requested sufficient funds for the installation of CCTV cameras.

The Union ministers assured Shandil of full support for various projects in the state, the statement added. PTI COR IJT