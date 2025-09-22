HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh marries Panjab University assistant professor

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh here on Monday tied the nuptial knot with Panjab University assistant professor Amreen Kaur.

"It is the beginning of a new chapter in my life," the 35-year-old Public Works Department minister told reporters after the wedding rituals were held in a Gurdwara here.

This is the second marriage of Vikramaditya, who belongs to the royal family of the erstwhile princely state of Bushahr in Shimla district. He is the son of six-time chief minister, late Virbhadra Singh, and Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh.

Vikramaditya was earlier married to a woman hailing from an erstwhile Rajasthan Royal family. They divorced last year after tying the knot in 2019.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the wedding ceremony in Chandigarh was attended by Singh's close relatives and friends.

Wearing a bright orange and pink turban and a pastel pink 'sherwani', Vikramaditya, the second-time MLA from Shimla Rural, carried a ceremonial sword while Amreen, who was accompanied at the wedding by her parents, was seen wearing an embroidered 'lehenga'.

After the rituals, the couple headed to Shimla.

Speaking briefly to reporters here after getting married, Vikramaditya expressed deep gratitude at the blessings received from everyone on the occasion. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ